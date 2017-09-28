Liberty Interactive -4.8% as Citi trims to Sell

Liberty Interactive (NASDAQ:QVCA) is down 4.8% in premarket action as Citi cuts the stock to Sell.

Bad debt expenses are climbing and the company's facing declining TV viewers for its QVC network, writes analyst Jason Bazinet, and it's historically used shipping and handling as a key profit source but now faces an environment where customers expect free S/H. That along will put 30 basis points of pressure on revenue growth.

Subscriber losses in pay TV adds another 30 points of pressure, he says, and last year bad debt hit levels last seen in the 2008-2009 recession. (h/t Bloomberg)

Bazinet cut his price target to $22 from $27, implying 9% downside to the shares.