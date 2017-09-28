Mobile order execution at Starbucks improves

Mizuho thinks execution by Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) with its mobile ordering platform is continuing to improve as baristas work out the kinks in the system.

The company's efforts to assign an employee at many stores to solely monitor mobile orders is helping to clear congestion and improve throughput.

Mizuho says mobile orders now account for 30% of business in New York vs. 17% a year ago.

The mobile order platform improvement development is seen as a boost to comparable sales in 2018.

The Japanese investment firm keeps a Buy rating and $75 price target on SBUX.

Source: Bloomberg