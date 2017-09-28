Chevron names Wirth to succeed Watson as Chairman, CEO in February

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) selects Michael Wirth as its new Chairman and CEO, effective Feb. 1, 2018, succeeding John Watson, who will retire from the company and the board.

Wirth, currently Vice Chairman and Executive VP of Midstream and Development, joined CVX in 1982 and has advanced through various engineering, construction and operations positions, including nearly a decade as Executive VP of the Downstream and Chemicals unit.

Watson joined CVX in 1980 and has been Chairman and CEO since 2010; among positions he held along the way were Vice Chairman, Executive VP of Strategy and Development, President of Chevron International Exploration and Production, and CFO.