Google Assistant comes to Nvidia Shield TV today

The Google Assistant (GOOG, GOOGL) comes to Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shield TV set-top box through a software update, marking the first time an Android TV device gets the full Assistant.

Google also plans on fully integrating Assistant into Sony Bravia TVs in the near future.

Nvidia’s Shield TV has a new partnership of its own with Samsung and its SmartThings products. Users can purchase a $39.99 dongle that plugs into the Shield TV and turns it into a smart home hub.

Integrating assistants into multiple products and simplifying smart home connects can help the companies keep up with Amazon, which yesterday unveiled a new Echo Plus that serves as a smart home hub and runs the Alexa voice assistant.

