Pimco's Total Return Fund outperforms most since Gross exit

Pimco (OTCQX:AZSEY) Total Return Fund (MUTF:PTTRX) has retuned an average of 3.34% annually since Bill Gross exited on Sept. 26, 2014. That tops 88% of its peers.

The new managers are no doubt sharp, but also helping is the fund's much smaller size - AUM peaked at nearly $300B in April 2013, and today is just about one-quarter of that size.

Outflows may have subsided, or maybe they haven't. While the fund took in $348M of new cash in August, preliminary numbers show a small outflow in September. "Institutional investors can have long memories," reminds Todd Rosenbluth.