Spectrum Pharma's lung cancer candidate poziotinib shows encouraging action in preclinical and clinical studies; shares ahead 8%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI +7.8% ) jumps out the gate on increased volume in response to its announcement of preliminary positive results on lung cancer candidate poziotinib. The preclinical and clinical data will be presented in mid-October at the 18th International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer in Yokohama, Japan.

In vitro studies using non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell lines, patient-derived xenograft models and genetically engineered mouse models of exon 20 insertion showed poziotinib to be ~100x more potent than osimertinib (AstraZeneca's Tagrisso) and 40x more potent than afatinib (Boehringer Ingelheim's Gilotrif) against a common panel of EGFR exon 20 insertions. It also demonstrated ~65x greater potency against exon 20 insertions compared to EGFR T790M mutations (third-generation inhibitors, including osimertinib and Clovis' rociletinib, are less potent for exon 20 mutations versus T790M).

Preliminary Phase 2 results from eight platinum-resistant metastatic NSCLC patients with exon 20 insertion mutations showed three partial responders after three-to-eight weeks of treatment with once-daily poziotinib.

Poziotinib is a pan-HER inhibitor that blocks signaling through the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) family of tyrosine-kinase receptors, including HER receptor mutations. Its mechanism of action restricts the proliferation of tumor cells that overexpress the receptors.

