Stocks slip at the open; Treasury prices continue lower

Stocks open slightly in the red, pulling back from yesterday's modest advance; S&P and Dow -0.1% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

European markets trade mixed, with Germany's DAX +0.3% and France's CAC +0.1% but U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.5% while China's Shanghai Composite finished -0.2% .

In earnings news, Accenture opens -0.7% despite reporting better-than-expected earnings and revenues, while BlackBerry +13.1% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing above-consensus guidance.

WTI crude oil +1% at $52.68/bbl, extending its week-to-date gain to 3.6%; the energy sector ( +0.6% ) tops early sector leaders and extends its advance for the week to 2.4%.

U.S. Treasury prices continue to move lower, sending yields higher for the third session in a row; the benchmark 10-year yield is 2 bps higher at 2.33% while the two-year yield is flat at 1.47%.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory, KC Fed manufacturing