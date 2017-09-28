Republicans revise repeal of Obamacare to 2019

Despite the near-certainty that most Americans feel "repeal fatigue," Senate Republicans are now promising to repeal the Affordable Care Act by January 2019 when the current session of Congress ends.

Predictably, opinions vary on the GOP's new timeline.

Senator Bob Corker (R-TN): “Do I think there is a chance of them being successful? I do. I’m not going to necessarily place a wager on it."

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY): “I understand that, for political purposes, the Republicans don’t ever want to admit that ACA repeal is off the table. They promised it to the American people for seven years but deluded them on what it really meant.”

GOP strategist Alex Conant: “To the extent that we can make the healthcare debate about moving to a single payer, that is a positive for Republicans. I would much rather spend my time attacking Bernie Sanders’ plan than defending a repeal-and-replace that never passed.”

President Trump has stated his intention to press forward and negotiate with Democrats on healthcare legislation.

Source: WSJ

