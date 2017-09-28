Data shows cannabis boost for fast-food chains

The legalization of cannabis in some states has been a traffic driver for fast-food restaurant chains in those regions, according to data from Green Market Report and Consumer Research Around Cannabis.

A survey showed that legal users of marijuana increased consumption at McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Taco Bell (NYSE:YUM), Wendy's (NYSE:WEN), Burger King (NYSE:QSR), KFC, Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) and Carl's Jr.

"Cannabis is known for its appetite inducing side effect, which is one of its most beneficial qualities for those suffering from diseases that hinder appetite or take medication that make it difficult to eat, understanding the spending habits of consumers is critical," maintains Green Market Report.