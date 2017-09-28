Apple Music tops 30M paid subscribers

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Music exec Jimmy Iovine tells Billboard that the service now has “well over” 30M paid subscribers, up from 27M at June’s WWDC event.

Competitor Spotify had 60M paid subscribers in July.

Apple Music doesn’t offer a free tier like Spotify does but rather offers up a free three-month trial to new users.

The company reports Apple Music revenue as part of the catchall Services segment, which reported $7.3B in Q3 revenue, up 22% on the year.

