Pembina to add $135M in infrastructure to Phase V pipeline expansion

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +0.3% ) says it plans to add infrastructure and increase operational flexibilities to its previously announced Phase V pipeline expansion to meet strong customer demand.

PBA raises its capital cost estimate for Phase V, which will increase pipeline capacity by 45K bbl/day, to $385M from $250M previously.

Phase V is aimed at addressing capacity constraints between Lator and Fox Creek in Alberta and supporting future growth in the Montney and Deep Basin resource plays; PBA continues to anticipate bringing the project into service in late 2018.