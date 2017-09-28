Wedbush defends bullish view on Dexcom after FDA OK of Abbott's FreeStyle Libre

Although it trimmed its price target to $76 (73% upside) from $85, Wedbush rushes to defend its Outperform rating on Dexcom (DXCM -35.5% ), down big after the FDA approved competitor Abbott's (ABT +4.4% ) FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System, the first such device that does not requires a finger-stick blood sample for calibration.

Wedbush says the U.S. market opportunity is large enough (current penetration is only 25% in type 1diabetics) to accommodate more than one player, adding that Dexcom could accelerate its own no-calibration continuous glucose monitor and earn regulatory approval by the end of next year (this appears overly bullish since the one-calibration/day G6 device will probably not be approved until late H2 2018).

Source: Bloomberg

