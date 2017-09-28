Freeport can request extension to Grasberg permit talks, minister says

Indonesia’s mining minister says Freeport McMoRan (FCX -0.4% ) can request an extension of a six-month negotiating period over rights to the Grasberg copper mine, which are due to end next month.

FCX and the government announced a framework agreement for a new permit last month, under which the miner agreed to divest a 51% stake in Grasberg, among other terms, but the new tax regime for the company is still being finalized by the finance ministry while terms of the divestment are now being handled by the State-Owned Enterprise Ministry.

Negotiations over contentious issues including the divestment, economic and legal protection and domestic smelting investment, have prevented a longer-term agreement from being finalized.