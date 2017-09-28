AV1 Group enters key strategic relationship with LED lighting company with international footprint

AV1 Group (OTCPK:AVOP -1.4% ) entered into a joint venture with a privately held, worldwide company that has 20 years' experience in the LED lighting arena.

The joint venture will work together to jointly develop, patent and market various indoor & outdoor LED lighting products primarily in the cannabis and Smart Cities markets.

The joint venture will be active in both the private and government sectors.

The Company's JV partner will also bring the expertise and ability to help the Company expand its existing cannabis line of LED products.

Lisa Landau, Director of Lighting, stated, "The new joint venture, will bring together the technology and brand leader in lighting class LEDs with an experienced LED partner. Leveraging our partners innovative approaches and global sales channels, this joint venture will allow the Company to bring to market a broader portfolio of high-performance LED products (in addition to our proprietary cannabis line) and we will now be able to serve the broader needs of the general illumination (indoor and outdoor lighting), horticultural and other evolving LED markets. We are keeping our partner's identity confidential at present at our partner's request, but will disclose that and more details in the near future."

