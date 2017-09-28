Ferrellgas Partners -4% following large quarterly loss

Ferrellgas Partners (FGP -4.4% ) plunges after reporting a larger than expected FQ4 loss, citing unusually warm weather during the period.

"Weather for fiscal 2017 was a stunning 18% warmer than normal, and significantly affected our financial results," FGP says. "Our strategy is to increase market share, as reflected in our 2% increase in retail gallons sold, exceeding those of prior year on an absolute and weather adjusted basis."

FGP says Q4 propane volumes sold totaled 791M gallons, up 1.5% Y/Y, but operating income generated by propane operations and related equipment sales was $188, down 8% Y/Y, citing customer mix and an increase in the overall wholesale cost of propane.