Nokia (NOK +0.3% ) has resolved to issue new shares in order to fulfill employee-purchase obligations.

The company resolved on a directed issuance of 2,933,541 shares to employees taking part in its 2016 Employee Share Purchase Plan.

The savings period for that plan ended June 30, and the company is issuing a matching share for every two shares bought under the plan which participants still held as of July 31.

Nokia had 5.65B shares outstanding as of last report and a 5.63B-share float.