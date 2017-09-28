FCC chair wants Apple to activate iPhone FM chips after disaster

Federal Communications Commission chairman Ajit Pai wants Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) to activate FM radio chips in iPhones after natural disasters.

Pai notes that activated chips can help people get important information after disasters like the recent major hurricanes and says Apple is the one major manufacturer holding out.

Pai comment: “It is time for Apple to step up to the plate and put the safety of the American people first.”

Apple didn't respond to Reuters' request for comments.