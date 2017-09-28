Harte Hanks +6.5% as revenue declines slow

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) is up 6.5% and hitting its highest point since July, following a Q2 earnings report where revenues slowed less than expected and the company improved operating losses year-over-year.

Revenues dropped 2.7%, continuing a trend of slowing declines, and net loss from continuing operations improved by $4.3M, to a loss of $2.7M.

Revenue mix: Auto and consumer brands, 25.2%; Financial and Insurance Services, 15.5%; Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, 5.4%; B2B, 21.6%; Retail, 24.1%; Transportation, 8.2%.

“During the quarter our cash flows included payment of $34M in taxes related to the Trillium sale, $1.3M for capital expenditures, and $2M for a lawsuit loss accrued in 2016," says CFO Robert Munden, adding that the company expects net cash will improve in the second half.

Press Release