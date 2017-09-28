Susquehanna on Kellogg's CEO pick

Susquehanna analyst Pablo Zuanic chimes in on the new CEO picked by Kellogg (K -0.5% ) in what's the first move outside the company for the top spot in years.

"We do not expect radical changes at K (a mega merger or company sale), but would think the Kapoor model may be the blue print – i.e., gradually transform the portfolio through acquisitions," he writes.

The "Kapoor model" refers to the chief at Reckitt Benckiser who transformed the company by diversifying away from household/personal care into consumer health care.

Previously: Steven A. Cahillane appointed as new CEO of Kellogg as John A. Bryant retires (Sept. 28)