EY, Microsoft to collaborate on automotive data analysis solution

EY announces plans to collaborate with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on the EY Synapse Automotive data analysis solution for the automotive industry.

The Synapse solution will combine machine learning, data visualization and analysis, and business process apps to help automotive companies plan and manage projects, customers, and products.

EY Synapse Automotive combines EY proprietary automotive knowledge and sensors with Microsoft’s AI platform that includes the Azure cloud service and Azure Machine Learning

Financial terms not disclosed.

