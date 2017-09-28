Shell plans $1B/year toward electric vehicle charging, energy management

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) is working on developing new energy technologies such as smart electric vehicle charging and models to reduce customers’ energy use, says Mark Gainsborough, head of the company’s New Energies division.

Goldman Sachs has predicted that oil demand could peak as early as 2024 due to the rollout of electric vehicles and rising fuel prices, and Shell says it plans to invest up to $1B/year through the New Energies division by the end of the decade as it seeks to ramp up involvement in technologies that are changing the market.

Gainsborough says Shell already has started to provide fast-charging for electric vehicles at its gasoline stations and is working on developing "smart charging" to help even out demand on the electricity grid.