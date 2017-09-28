Deutsche Bank calls Street iPhone expectations "more than Apple can chew"

Deutsche Bank thinks the Street is overestimating potential FY19 sales for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone.

Analyst Sherri Scribner writes, “Expectations are pricing in more than Apple can chew.”

Scribner thinks FY19 estimates need to come down to “realistically reflect” a period after a strong cycle and says that Apple would need to ship 45M additional iPhones this year, for a total of 290M, to beat estimates as much as the last sale cycle.

Scribner finds those numbers unlikely and instead forecasts a decline in iPhone sales.

Deutsche Bank reiterates its Hold rating for Apple and $140 price target, which is lower than current the current price.

Apple shares are down 0.79%

