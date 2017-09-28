EPA said considering ethanol rule change that would boost refiners

The Trump administration reportedly is considering a policy change that could allow an extra billion gallons or more of biofuels each year to qualify toward a U.S. mandate, lowering costs for refiners at the expense of ethanol producers.

The change would allow exports of ethanol to count toward U.S. annual biofuels volumes mandates; under current rules, each gallon of ethanol produced in the U.S. generates a tradable renewable identification number, or RIN, that can be used to prove compliance with annual biofuel quotas, but a RIN must be withdrawn if that gallon of ethanol is exported.

Refiners including Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) and CVR Energy (CVI, CVRR) have advocated for the change, since an increase in the number of available compliance credits likely would make them cheaper and make it easier for refiners to meet the government mandate and cut the premium that RINs provide some ethanol producers.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE), Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) and Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) are among biofuels producers most levered to legislation and rule changes.