Guy Harvey Enterprises and Perry Ellis sign global licensing agreement

Perry Ellis International (PERY +0.5% ) and Guy Harvey Enterprises signed an exclusive global licensing agreement for Guy Harvey apparel, which features the colorful, iconic ocean-inspired artwork of world-renowned artist, conservationist, scientist and entrepreneur Dr. Guy Harvey, effective in 2019.

As part of the agreement, Perry Ellis International also will contribute one percent of revenue from Guy Harvey apparel to the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, founded by Dr. Harvey to help conserve the marine environment.

“The Guy Harvey brand transcends fashion. It is about the environment, the ocean, waterways, sustainability and art and inspires us to care about the ocean and its inhabitants. The versatile Guy Harvey apparel collection attracts consumers of all ages who are active both in and around the water,” said Oscar Feldenkreis, CEO and President of Perry Ellis International. “Aligning ourselves with strong brands, like Guy Harvey, is core to our strategy of continuing to take important positions in niche markets. This will also open an entirely new specialty store distribution in the USA and worldwide.”

“Perry Ellis International is an industry leader. The company’s expertise in lifestyle brands and experience across broad product categories will expand our reach to new audiences,” said Dr. Harvey. “This is an incredible opportunity for both Guy Harvey Enterprises and the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation. We truly appreciate the support of Perry Ellis International in our ocean conservation efforts.”

