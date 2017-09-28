Israel's top court leaves door open for lawsuit against Tamar partners

Israel's Supreme Court says it will not dismiss a class action lawsuit against the partners in the Tamar natural gas field that claims the companies have charged unfair and monopolistic prices.

Noble Energy (NBL -1.9% ) and the Israeli companies belonging to the Tamar consortium - including Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), Isramco Negev (NASDAQ:ISRL) and Tamar Petroleum - are sharply lower after the decision.

The Tamar partners describe the court ruling as purely procedural and predict the suit eventually will be thrown out.