Cybersecurity moves to top of bank worry list at OCC

Releasing its Bank Supervision Operating Plan for fiscal 2018, the OCC says supervisory strategies will focus first on cybersecurity and operational resiliency.

What's that mean for the country's lenders? More money spent hiring tech workers, and employing 3rd-party tech firms. What's that mean for cybersecurity outfits like Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) that are already doing good business with banks? High cotton.

Cybersecurity ETFs: HACK, CIBR, HAKK, HAKD

Financial and regional bank ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, KRE, VFH, UYG, KBE, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IAT, IYG, KBWB, QABA, FXO, SEF, KBWR, RYF, FINU, DPST, FINZ, RWW