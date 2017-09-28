Statoil charters world's last remaining ULCC to hold crude for Asia buyers

Statoil (STO +0.7% ) says it has chartered the last remaining Ultra-Large Crude Carrier, the world’s largest oil tankers, to store oil off of Malaysia for distribution in smaller parcels to its clients in Asia.

STO has booked the TI Europe, capable of carrying up to 3M barrels of oil, to reduce the time it takes for customers to ship their crude, Stale Endre Berg, senior VP of crude and refining, tells Reuters.

“Our strategy in Asia for crude has been to basically make long-haul barrels available on a short-haul basis to bring flexibility to customers in Asia,” says Berg. “Most refiners, in a backwardated market, cherish a three-day sailing of an Atlantic basin grade than 70 days from North America.”