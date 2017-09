J2 Global (JCOM -0.3% ) says Vivek Shah will take over as its chief executive, effective Jan. 1.

Shah is taking a bigger role after serving as CEO of J2's Ziff Davis over the past five years, during which he led that business from $50M in revenues to more than $500M.

Previously, he had spent 14 years in various positions at Time Inc.

Shah is succeeding Nehemia Zucker in the role; Zucker at the end of the year will join OCV, the venture capital firm organized by J2 Chairman Richard Ressler.