American Airlines higher after positive tone from investor day event

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) is up 1.28% after a rosy presentation by management at the company's investor day event.

While the company's unit revenue forecast for Q3 was lowered to +0.5% growth due partially from the impact of hurricanes, the long term outlook from execs was very favorable.

The size of the American's network is seen as an advantage as ancillary revenue continues to grow and gains in efficiency factor in.

"I don't think we're ever going to lose money again," stated American CEO Doug Parker

American Airlines investor day webcast