Health Insurance Innovations under pressure again on alleged ties to dubious brokers; shares down 29%

Investors in Health Insurance Innovations (HIIQ -28.8% ) are running for the exits again. The negative catalyst this time is a blog post by SA Contributor The Friendly Bear. Key points:

Up to 86% of sales could linked to brokers with dubious backgrounds, a multi-state investigation may be in the offing.

Top third-party broker is controlled by Steven Dorfman who has a criminal background and history of selling insurance without a license. Two months ago, his company was implicated in an insurance fraud scheme in Nebraska.

Company has allegedly advanced commissions to certain brokers to finance their operations, what FB calls "glorified boiler room financing."

Shares tumbled several weeks ago after SA Contributor Richard Pearson published a bearish article.

Previously: Health Insurance Innovations under pressure on bearish report from SA Contributor Pearson; shares down 14% (Sept. 11)