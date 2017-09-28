GoPro reveals two new cameras

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) announces two new cameras that had already suffered spec leaks.

The Hero 6 camera shoots 4K footage at 60fps and 1080p possible at 240fps. Hero 7 features internal stabilizing technology all powered by a custom processor the company calls GPI, which means stepping back from Ambarella’s (NASDAQ:AMBA) imaging chips.

The Hero 6 goes on sale today for $499.

The Fusion has front and back cameras for 360-degree footage. The Fusion can shoot up to 5.2K at 30fps and 18mp spherical photos. The model has a full range of sensors including GPS, an accelerometer, and a compass. A new feature is an Overcapture option that allows users to select a more limited viewing field for the 360 feed.

The Fusion sells for $699 and ships in November.

Previously: GoPro's big run continues on turnaround optimism (Sept. 11)