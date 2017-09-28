Alere to divest two product lines to get FTC signoff on Abbott merger; shares up 4%

Alere (ALR +3.6% ) is up more than double normal volume as it moves closer to the finish line with Abbott. It appears that the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will OK the transaction if the company divests two product lines: its blood gas testing system (Siemens Aktiengelsellschaft is the buyer) and it cardiac marker testing system (Quidel is the buyer). The divestments include two Canadian facilities to Siemens and one to Quidel.

Previously: Abbott extends offer to buy Alere convertible preferred to the end of month (Aug. 14)

Previously: Quidel announces definitive agreement to acquire Alere Triage Assets (July 17)