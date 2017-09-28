Twitter visits Congress for closed-door meetings

Twitter (TWTR -0.2% ) is on Capitol Hill today, conducting closed-door staff meetings as part of congressional investigations into Russian attempts to interfere in U.S. elections.

The company has tended to remain more silent than Facebook on the issue, though Senate Intelligence Committee ranking Democrat Mark Warner hopes the panel can glean information about the proliferation of anonymous "bots" on the service and how they might be used to spread misinformation.

"They don't deny they have allowed more anonymity," Warner says, in comparison with Facebook. "So they've got a different business model, we've got different questions for them."

Twitter and Facebook are also headed toward public hearings on the matter as a follow-up to the private briefings.

Warner and Sen. Amy Klobuchar say they are preparing legislation that would require social media companies to keep a public file of election ads and communications, and it's Warner's "hope and expectation" that the companies work with him on giving the laws a light touch.