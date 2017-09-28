The Information: Nutanix CEO turned down acquisition offers from Cisco, HP

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) CEO Dheeraj Pandey tells The Information that turned down acquisition offers from Hewlett-Packard and Cisco Systems before his company’s IPO last year.

Pandey on turning down the offers: “I think the fact that we had happy customers, a great Net Promoter score, and good growth was telling us that the best was ahead. We thought, 'Why not try to build a larger company?’”

In its first full-year report, Nutanix reported $767M in revenue, up 72% on the year, but net losses increased 171% to $458M.