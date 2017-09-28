Travel industry looks for Caribbean recovery

Carnival (CCL +0.9% ) CEO Arnold Donald expects the company to sees strong demand around the holidays and into the peak season as the Caribbean recovers from hurricane devastation.

Donald even expects port service in hard-hit Puerto Rico to return in a relatively short time frame.

The same level of optimism isn't cycling around the hotel sector (MAR, H,HLT]], ILG, HGV, VAC, IHG) due to some infrastructure damage that could take up to a year to repair or rebuild, although the long-term outlook has been positive.

