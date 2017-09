LSB Industries (LXU -12.4% ) sinks following news that its Pryor, Okla., ammonia plant was taken out of service on Sept. 23 after a fire damaged some of the plant’s electrical controls, wiring and piping.

LSB expects the repairs to be completed and ammonia production to resume by the end of October.

LSB expects a $1.5M-$2M impact to Q3 EBITDA and $2.5M-$2.75M to Q4 resulting from the repair expenses, the excess cost of purchasing UAN versus producing it and the reduced absorption of fixed costs.