Phillips 66 upgraded, Andeavor downgraded at Scotia Howard Weil

Phillips 66 (PSX +0.1% ) is upgraded to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $98 price target, raised from $86, at Scotia Howard Weil, which says 2018 free cash flow is expanding on growth projects, such as the Gulf Coast cracker, and spending is being reduced as projects come online.

However, the firm downgrades refining peer Andeavor (ANDV -0.2% ) to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $112 price target saying most of the catalysts are now behind the company, and it does not believe there is a desire by management to spin the retail business in the near-term.