Alibaba searches for new European data center location

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) is scouting locations for a second European data center to better compete in the cloud services market dominated by Amazon Web Services.

The first data center was opened in Frankfurt last November. Leading locations for the new data center include London and somewhere in Sweden.

The company currently has 14 data centers and has already announced upcoming centers in Indonesia and Malaysia.

Alibaba held onto 2.6% of the cloud infrastructure services market in Q2, according to Canalys. The company is narrowing the gap with Google’s 5.9% share but falls far behind the 30.3% AWS market share.

JPMorgan analysts Alex Yao and Gokul Hariharan think the division could account for 15% of Alibaba revenues by 2021.

