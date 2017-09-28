MGM Resorts pushes for Connecticut casino

MGM Resorts (MGM -0.5% ) faces some opposition in Connecticut over its plans for a $675M casino resort.

Earlier this year, state officials approved a smaller casino to be run jointly by the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes amid some distrust that MGM wouldn't follow through on its promises.

MGM says it will keep pushing the state for its plan. As part of the pitch, the casino operator notes that its integrated resort would be more likely to reel in the New York market than the Mohegan/Mashantucket casino, which in turn would generate a higher level of taxes for the state.