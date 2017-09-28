Gilead sells off, whistleblower suit revived by appeals court; shares down 5%

Gilead Sciences (GILD -4.8% ) is down on modestly higher volume. The downward action is not too surprising considering the stock's ~35% runup from mid-June.

After the close yesterday, the company announced the retirement of COO Kevin Young, not unexpected he came out of retirement to take the job.

Also after the close yesterday, Forbes reported that the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has revived a whistleblower suit that was dismissed at the district level in 2015. The suit, U.S. ex. rel. Campie v. Gilead Sciences Inc., was brought by two former Gilead employees who claimed the company violated the False Claims Act by misleading the FDA about the source and quality of active ingredients in HIV drugs Emtriva, Truvada and Atripla. Specifically, the company informed the agency that it sourced the material from approved sites in Canada, Germany, South Korea and the U.S. when, in fact, it sourced it from an unapproved manufacturer in China.

