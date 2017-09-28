Strong demand at Treasury auction after big jump in yields

Today's sale of seven-year Treasurys went swimmingly, with bond dealers needing to take down just 10% of what was offered vs. an average of 19% for recent auctions.

Real-money investors jumped in after the surge in yields this month, with the seven-year now at 2.13% vs. 1.89% on Sept. 8.

The 10-year yield has eased a bit since the auction results, now at 2.31% (flat on the session) vs. up a couple of basis points earlier.

