FDA OKs Lilly's breast cancer drug abemaciclib; shares up 1%

The FDA approves Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.8% ) Verzenio (abemaciclib), in combination with AstraZeneca's Faslodex (fulvestrant), for the treatment of adult patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative advanced/metastatic breast cancer that has progressed after endocrine therapy. The approval also includes Verzenio as monotherapy in HR+/HER2- breast cancer patients who have been previously treated with endocrine therapy and chemo after metastasis.

The approval was granted early even considering its Priority Review status. A decision was actually expected in Q1 2018.

Breakthrough Therapy-tagged abemaciclib is a cell cycle inhibitor that is designed to block the growth of cancer cells by inhibiting the enzymes CDK4 and CDK6.

