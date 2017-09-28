Toshiba Memory IPO coming in 2020?

Bain Capital hopes to take Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) memory unit public within three years, according to Bloomberg sources.

Toshiba and a Bain-led consortium signed a $18B deal this morning to offload the chip unit and save Toshiba from a March delisting from the Tokyo exchange.

The memory IPO timing will depend on finances and market conditions so the situation is fluid. Bain plans to institute an employee stock option program at the unit so workers could benefit.

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) still plans to fight the chip unit’s sale, arguing contractual consent rights due to its acquisition last year of Toshiba partner SanDisk, and those legal matters might not finish until 2019.

If courts don’t issue an injunction blocking the entire chip unit’s transfer, Toshiba will sell everything but the three joint ventures with Western Digital and the bid price will adjust accordingly.

Western Digital shares are down 2.19% .

