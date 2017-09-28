FDA Ad Com says data on PTC's Translarna inclusive, more needed to prove efficacy

The FDA's Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee voted that the data supporting PTC Therapeutics' (PTCT) marketing application seeking approval for Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of dystrophinopathy due to a nonsense mutation in the dystrophin gene (includes Duchenne muscular dystrophy patients) was inconclusive (10 of 11 votes). There was one vote in favor that the data demonstrated effectiveness.

The committee's position is that more data are needed to prove that the drug works.

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT +1% ), maker of DMD drug EXONDYS 51, has moved up on the news.

