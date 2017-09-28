Applied Materials up after JPMorgan lists multiple tailwinds

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares are up 3.44% after a JPMorgan analyst says the company is well positioned to ride the major tech trends coming in the next three years.

Analyst Harlan Sur cites the potential for low percentage point gains in silicon business, a broadening portfolio of products with increasing penetration, increased wafer capacity intensity, and display market exposure as the multiple tailwinds for Applied Materials.

Sur reiterates an Overweight rating on the company.

Previously: Applied Materials provides three-year guidance; shares up 7.5% (Sept. 27)

Previously: Evercore ISI raises Applied Materials price target after Analyst Day (Sept. 28)