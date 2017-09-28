PM May calls London's Uber ban "disproportionate"

British Prime Minister Theresa May tells the BBC that the London transport regulator’s block of Uber’s (Private:UBER) license renewal was “disproportionate.”

May says a “blanket ban” risks the 40K driver jobs in the city and has “damaged the lives of those 3.5 million Uber users.”

"Yes there are safety concerns and issues for Uber to address, but what I want to see is a level playing field between the private firms and our wonderful London taxis, our black cabs, our great national institution," May says.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has told the Transport for London regulators to make themselves available to meet with Dara Khosrowshahi, Uber’s new CEO.

