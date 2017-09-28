Schlumberger deal for Russia's Eurasia Drilling looks shaky

Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) attempt to take control of Russia’s Eurasia Drilling is called “a risk to the country" by the country's antitrust regulator amid deteriorating relations with the U.S.

SLB agreed in July to buy 51% of Russia's largest oil and gas driller, in its second attempt in two years to take control of the company, but the head of Russia’s Federal Anti-monopoly Service warns a deal would be "risky" because of U.S. moves to ramp up sanctions.

“If we had any confidence that American partners would behave predictably... then we could go for it,” says the agency head, Igor Artemyev. “Now the situation is such that almost every month new sanctions are introduced against Russia.”