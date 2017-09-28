KB Home drifts higher after earnings beat

FQ3 (ended Aug. 31) deliveries up 11% to 2,765 homes. ASP up 12% to $411.4K.

Net orders up 4% to 2,608 homes; up 15% in value to $1.07B.

Ending backlog value up 14% to $2.12B.

Homebuilding operating income up 49% to $76.7M. Operating income margin up 100 basis points 6.7%; excl. inventory-related charges up 140 basis points to 7.40%. Adjusted housing gross profits margin up 50 basis points to 21.7%.

Pretax income up 48% to $79.2M; net income up 28% to $50.2M or $0.51 per share.

Conference call at 5 ET

