CalAmp beats profit, revenue expectations with Q2

CalAmp (CAMP +2.2% ) posted beats on top and bottom lines with Q2 earnings that showed progress in its newer areas of focus, including connected vehicles and industrial Internet of Things.

Revenues grew in continuing businesses (up 7.1% combined), but declined fractionally overall without $6.67M in year-ago earnings from its satellite business that ceased operations Aug. 31, 2016.

Gross margin dipped slightly, to 41% from 41.6%.

Revenue breakout: Telematics Systems, $74.1M (up 7.6%); Software and Subscription Services, $15.7M (up 4.95%).

At quarter's end, cash and marketable securities were $130.6M, and total debt outstanding was $150.5M.

For Q3 it's guiding to revenues of $89M-$94M (vs. consensus for $90.8M) and adjusted EPS of $0.27-$0.33 (in line with consensus for $0.30). It's also forecasting EBITDA of $12M-$14.5M vs. expectations for $13.3M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

