FDA launches new tool aimed at easier access to adverse event data

The FDA introduces a new search tool that it says will be make it much easier for consumers, providers and researchers to access adverse event data through the FDA's Adverse Event Reporting System ((FAERS)).

The new dashboard enables users to search for and organize data by such criteria as drug/biologic product, patient age, type of adverse event and the year the event occurred or within a particular timeframe.

The agency hopes the increased transparency will increase the submission of more detailed and complete reports from consumers, healthcare professionals and others by making it easier for them to see other reports the FDA receives.

